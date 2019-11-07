Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 2,315 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

SNLN stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

