Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 143 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 111.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $92.21 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

