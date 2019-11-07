Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $379.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.16 and a 200 day moving average of $364.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

