Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 33,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.00.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total value of $65,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,808. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $554.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $538.82 and a 200-day moving average of $515.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

