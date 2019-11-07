Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $232,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after purchasing an additional 426,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $163.17 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

