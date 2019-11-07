Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $84.50

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.50 to $84.50 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Citigroup stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

