Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. 944,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,236,858. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

