Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $117,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 899,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,236,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.92.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

