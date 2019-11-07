Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Critical Analysis

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.19 billion 3.34 $89.99 million $2.05 33.44 Applied Materials $17.25 billion 2.99 $3.31 billion $4.45 12.54

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cirrus Logic does not pay a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 9.81% 13.04% 10.26% Applied Materials 19.40% 39.37% 16.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cirrus Logic and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 4 4 0 2.33 Applied Materials 1 8 14 0 2.57

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.86%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $52.90, suggesting a potential downside of 5.22%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Risk & Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Cirrus Logic on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.