CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. CIRCOR International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.88 EPS.

NYSE CIR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.12. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

CIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti raised CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

