CIBC Boosts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$29.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

JWEL stock traded up C$0.19 on Thursday, reaching C$24.87. 162,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,026. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$17.38 and a 12 month high of C$25.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.11 million and a PE ratio of 32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 21,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total transaction of C$499,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,648 shares in the company, valued at C$372,422.40.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

