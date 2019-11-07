CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 750 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,746,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 958,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 396,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MGM shares. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of MGM opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $75,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.