CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 13,980 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Concho Resources by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,138,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 78,872.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $397,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $188,103,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $503,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,265,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CXO. Johnson Rice cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.96.

In other news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.48 per share, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,435.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.67 per share, for a total transaction of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,994.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.23. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $144.88.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

