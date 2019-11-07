CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 154.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 229.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $110.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.84.

In other Dover news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.