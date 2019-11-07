CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,037,000 after buying an additional 3,397,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,581,000 after acquiring an additional 957,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,731,000 after acquiring an additional 389,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2,066.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 398,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

