CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $289.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.63 and a 1 year high of $301.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.01.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

