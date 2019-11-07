CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 457,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 185,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,971,000 after purchasing an additional 130,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Waters by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,506,000 after purchasing an additional 122,579 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Waters by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 287,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,778,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $472,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters stock opened at $213.07 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The business had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

