Chromia (CHR) Hits Market Cap of $2.69 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Chromia has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00222706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.01444056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00120249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 252,247,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,121 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

