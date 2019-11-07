Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.10 Million

Brokerages expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post $12.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.57 million. Chromadex posted sales of $8.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year sales of $46.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.20 million to $49.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $77.55 million, with estimates ranging from $64.46 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 85.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDXC. ValuEngine cut shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

CDXC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. 150,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

