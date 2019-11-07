Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. 6,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,291. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $1,023,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,856 shares of company stock worth $2,821,846 in the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.