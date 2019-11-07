Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.82-0.86 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. 6,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,291. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.
About Choice Hotels International
Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.
