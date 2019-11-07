CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.14, approximately 960 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53.

About CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the cement, lightweight building material, glass fiber, composite material, and engineering service businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.