Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $235.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $139.64 and a 1-year high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,103 shares of company stock worth $32,708,847 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

