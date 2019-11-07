Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,055 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 67,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Old Republic International by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,918,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ORI stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,531.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,516 and have sold 39,510 shares valued at $910,953. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

