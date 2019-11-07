Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $538,000 Position in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $7,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Funko Inc has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Funko from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 629,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $14,931,277.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. Insiders have sold 5,101,388 shares of company stock worth $127,183,651 in the last quarter. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.