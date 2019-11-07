Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3,762.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 246,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 240,390 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 73.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

