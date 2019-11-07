Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.83

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.83 and traded as high as $45.00. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 139 shares.

CHMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 77.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

