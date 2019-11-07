Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.37-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47.

Shares of CC opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.24%. Chemours’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chemours from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.95.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $328,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,165.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

