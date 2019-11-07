Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,637. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57. Chemours has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman purchased 20,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $328,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,165.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Chemours by 41.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 527,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 148.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemours by 1,700.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 432,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 408,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Chemours by 79.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 586,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after buying an additional 260,542 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

