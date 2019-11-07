Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Naomi C. Dallob Sells 2,300 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $949,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CHE opened at $413.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $441.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 117.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemed by 152.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 613.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
