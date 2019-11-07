Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Naomi C. Dallob Sells 2,300 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $949,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CHE opened at $413.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $441.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 117.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemed by 152.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 613.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

