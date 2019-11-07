Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Price Up 14.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) rose 14.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $33.54, approximately 8,141,843 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 1,827,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

In other news, insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 50,420 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,096,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,442.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $6,103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,512,860.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,266 shares of company stock worth $22,829,233. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,695 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,088,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,388,000 after acquiring an additional 837,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,591,000 after acquiring an additional 772,200 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

