Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Argus from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.24.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $469.03 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $479.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.