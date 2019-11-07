Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $81.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.76.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Carey Chen bought 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 620,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after acquiring an additional 569,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 5,240.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares during the period.

GTLS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.31. 18,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,207. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

