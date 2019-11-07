Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 486,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

