CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$117.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on CGI from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.65.

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$105.11. The company had a trading volume of 242,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95. CGI has a 52-week low of C$77.92 and a 52-week high of C$106.63.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

