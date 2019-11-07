CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Trading 6.5% Higher

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $28.75, approximately 404,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 123,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on CEVA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.58 million, a P/E ratio of 261.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 976.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

