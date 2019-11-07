Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $153.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNT. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

