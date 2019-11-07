Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Trading 11.4% Higher

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)’s share price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.88, 44,670,711 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 224% from the average session volume of 13,797,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Centurylink by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

