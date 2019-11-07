Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Sell

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTL. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Centurylink from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.59.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 40,403,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,797,423. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Centurylink has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centurylink will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,083,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,971,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,266,000 after acquiring an additional 628,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,051,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after acquiring an additional 997,781 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.