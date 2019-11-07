CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CENTRICA PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 16,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,814. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

