CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.48. 2,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,437. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 76.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CDK Global by 73.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CDK Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 224.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.