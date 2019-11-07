Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after purchasing an additional 411,655 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $148.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,142. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

