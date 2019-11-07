Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CASS stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. 49,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,262. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $60.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 443,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 22,943 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.