Cascades (TSE:CAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.44

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.31, with a volume of 121848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 53.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.92.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Cascades Inc will post 1.1299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 41,373 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total value of C$488,615.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,458,534.94. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 14,900 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total transaction of C$175,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,099,596.93. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,329 shares of company stock worth $2,633,499.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

