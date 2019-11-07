CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $49.27 Average PT from Brokerages

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $37.59. 67,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $3,760,514.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,623,972 shares in the company, valued at $116,075,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $79,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,307,255 shares of company stock worth $42,332,308. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after buying an additional 1,632,759 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CarGurus by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after purchasing an additional 430,302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 884,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

