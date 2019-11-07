CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 83.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 769.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMO. TheStreet cut shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.72. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.