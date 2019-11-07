Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 38,849 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,849 shares during the period. TriNet Group accounts for about 2.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $256,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,743,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 183,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $9,717,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,075.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 437,545 shares of company stock valued at $22,715,381 and sold 77,416 shares valued at $4,795,830. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

NYSE TNET opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.80. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

