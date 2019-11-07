Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $447.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 4.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $447,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $192.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.82 and its 200 day moving average is $194.30. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.50.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.