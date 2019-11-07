Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $116.66 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $116,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 6.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primerica by 41.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Primerica by 40.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Primerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,198.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $332,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $129.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $132.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Primerica’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

