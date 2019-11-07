Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.60.

Shares of CWB opened at C$34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$24.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.88.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$220.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.3800004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.15, for a total transaction of C$58,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$596,021.83.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

