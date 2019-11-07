Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Canada Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 180,878 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 156,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32.

About Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and cobalt deposits. It focuses on exploring and developing the Castle mine near Gowganda; and the Beaver and Violet mines near Cobalt.

